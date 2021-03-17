Walz, Flanagan, Malcolm exposed to COVID-19, will quarantine for 10 days

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota’s governor, lieutenant governor, and health department commissioner will quarantine for 10 days after all three were exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement released by Governor Tim Walz’s office Wednesday, they announced a member of the governor’s staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“While Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were not within six feet of the staff member for more than 15 minutes, they were in the same room as the staff member for the duration of a press conference on Monday,” Teddy Tschann, a spokesperson for Gov. Walz, said.

Because of the quarantine, Walz is postponing his State of the State address, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 21.

Walz has not been vaccinated yet, while Flanagan has only received one dose. Malcolm has been fully vaccinated, but is still within the two-week window after her shot to consider herself fully protected.

“The Governor hopes this serves as an important reminder for Minnesotans that, while we are close to the end of the pandemic, we must continue to take COVID-19 seriously. Wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and sign up to get vaccinated,” Tschann said.

