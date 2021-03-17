Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Austin 72, Albert Lea 26
Class 2A=
Section 7=
First Round=
Esko 62, Proctor 46
First Round=
Crosby-Ironton 60, Aitkin 48
International Falls 66, Eveleth-Gilbert 64
Pierz 73, Virginia 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Burnsville 53, Park (Cottage Grove) 44
Eastview 53, Eagan 52
Class 3A=
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
St. Croix Lutheran 60, St. Paul Highland Park 25
St. Paul Como Park 89, St. Paul Harding 36
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Holy Angels 94, Minneapolis Roosevelt 35
