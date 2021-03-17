Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

8:20 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Austin 72, Albert Lea 26

Class 2A=

Section 7=

First Round=

Esko 62, Proctor 46

First Round=

Crosby-Ironton 60, Aitkin 48

International Falls 66, Eveleth-Gilbert 64

Pierz 73, Virginia 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Burnsville 53, Park (Cottage Grove) 44

Eastview 53, Eagan 52

Class 3A=

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

St. Croix Lutheran 60, St. Paul Highland Park 25

St. Paul Como Park 89, St. Paul Harding 36

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Holy Angels 94, Minneapolis Roosevelt 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

