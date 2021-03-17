White supremacist propaganda surged in 2020, report says

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report from the Anti-Defamation League says white supremacist propaganda surged across the U.S. in 2020. The anti-hate organization provided the report Wednesday to The Associated Press. It says there were 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic and other hateful messages spread through physical flyers, stickers, banners and posters. The group says that last year marked the highest level of white supremacist propaganda seen in at least a decade. A former far-right extremist who founded a deradicalization group says white supremacist and extremist recruiters see crises like the coronavirus pandemic, national reckoning over racism and heated election as opportunities.