5 years on, stalled EU Turkey migrant deal remains a model

BRUSSELS (AP) — The widely-criticized EU-Turkey migrant deal is no longer working, but both sides appear willing to revive it. Not only that, the European Union wants to use a similar approach in “partnerships” with other countries that migrants leave or transit on their way to Europe. The coronavirus and border tensions between Greece and Turkey saw the migrant exchange plan grind to a halt a year ago. Since then, the EU has resumed resettling migrants, but Turkey has not. The deal will be part of discussions among EU leaders next week, when the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, submits a report on troubled EU-Turkey ties. Borrell says the deal should “continue to be the key framework for cooperation on migration.”