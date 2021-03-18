Buttigieg: Biden plan will usher in a new transportation era

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says an infrastructure plan expected soon from President Joe Biden will offer a “once in a century” opportunity to remake transportation in the United States, with cars and highways no longer king. Buttigieg made his comments at the South by Southwest conference in Texas. He compared the new possibility to the creation of an interstate highway under President Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s and a transcontinental railroad under President Abraham Lincoln a century before that. He said the U.S. can no longer follow a 1950s mentality of building roads and communities based on moving as many cars as possible.