Critics: Doctor’s note for vaccine unfairly penalizing poor

FORT LAUDEDALE, Fla. (AP) — Critics in Florida say a doctor’s signature required for some people to get vaccinated is adding onerous barriers for some eligible residents, especially low-income or minority people who may not have health insurance or access to a primary care doctor. Even some residents who have a doctor might find them too busy and are resorting to paying for online consultations with other doctors to get the state form signed. Vaccines currently are open to all aged 60 and above. Those younger can get one with a state form that requires little other than a doctor’s signature, but critics complain it unfairly penalizes some residents.