Czechs split over mandatory quota on local food in stores

8:28 am National news from the Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Parliament’s upper house has overwhelmingly rejected draft legislation to reduce dependency on imports by imposing a quota of locally-produced food to be on sale in supermarkets. Members of the Senate voted Thursday 75-0 against the bill, under which the percentage of Czech food sold in stores bigger than 400 sq. meters (4305 sq. feet) would be a minimum 55% in 2022 and rise to at least 73% in 2028. The lower house of Parliament, which approved the controversial requirement in January, can override the Senate’s rejection by a simple majority. Eight European Union countries and the bloc’s executive body strongly criticized the bill, saying it would break EU rules by discriminating against imported products.

Associated Press

