Despite headwinds, House set to OK Dems’ immigration bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats appear poised to claim victory in the House’s first votes this year on immigration. But moving legislation on the divisive issue all the way through Congress to President Joe Biden is an uphill fight. The House is set to vote Thursday on one bill giving over 2 million young “Dreamer” immigrants and others legal status and a chance for citizenship. A second measure would do the same for around 1 million immigrant farm workers. Both seem certain to pass the House. But party divisions and solid Republican opposition mean pushing immigration legislation through the Senate remains difficult.