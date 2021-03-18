Despite ties, UAE stays clear of Netanyahu election maneuver

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel is heading to the polls next week for the fourth time in two years and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to capitalize on his new partnership with the United Arab Emirates in his desperate campaign to stay in power. But the UAE has been muted about Netanyahu’s ebullient descriptions of billions in Emirati commercial investments and promises of a historic meeting with the powerful Abu Dhabi crown prince. Netanyahu has tried to score a trip to Abu Dhabi to brandish his diplomatic achievement even as he is locked in an uphill re-election battle, and seeking to divert attention away from his corruption trial and other crises.