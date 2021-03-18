Drake tops Wichita State for first NCAA win in 50 years

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points and Drake beat Wichita State 53-52 in the First Four. It was Bulldogs’ first NCAA Tournament win in a half-century. Drake’s last tournament victory had been 50 years ago to the day —- March 18, 1971, against Notre Dame. The Bulldogs came in with 25 wins, second most in the tournament. Their tense matchup with a longtime Missouri Valley Conference rival brought some early drama to the pandemic-affected tourney. Wichita State had a chance to win at the buzzer but Alterique Gilbert settled for a long 3-pointer that hit the front rim.