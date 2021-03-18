Envoy protests mandated virus tests for foreigners in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Britain’s ambassador to South Korea has criticized South Korean health authorities for mandating coronavirus tests on all foreign workers in Seoul and a nearby province in a mass testing campaign. Ambassador Simon Smith said his embassy has made it clear the measures “are not fair, they’re not proportionate, nor are they likely to be effective.” Long lines have snaked around testing centers in Seoul since Wednesday when the city government began necessitating tests for all foreign nationals employed in the city, regardless of their visa status or recent travel history. Smith advised British workers to be tested since failing to do so could result in a fine.