EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links

LONDON (AP) — The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. Concerns over the clotting led more than a dozen European countries to suspend vaccinations with the shot, even though the company and international health agencies said there was no indication the vaccine caused the clotting and recommended continuing inoculations. The European Union drug regulator’s expert committee is expected to give an explanation of its analysis later Thursday. While many countries have continued to use the vaccine, there are concerns the debate could cast doubt on the shot, key to efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic.