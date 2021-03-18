EU slams Turkish moves against Kurdish party, legislator

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The European Union has criticized Turkish authorities’ stripping a prominent pro-Kurdish legislator of his parliamentary seat and seeking to entirely shut down his political party. Top EU officials said Thursday the steps add to concerns over the “backsliding of rights” in Turkey. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and lawmaker from the People’s Democratic Party was expelled from parliament on Wednesday after an appeals court upheld his conviction on terrorist propaganda charges for a social media posting. A top prosecutor later filed a lawsuit with Turkey’s Constitutional Court seeking to disband the party for alleged ties to Kurdish rebels. The moves were the latest in a years-long crackdown on the second-largest opposition party in parliament.