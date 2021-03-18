EXPLAINER: NKorea’s anger to US may actually be an overture

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After giving the Biden administration the silent treatment for two months, North Korea this week marshalled two of the most powerful women in its leadership to warn Washington over combined military exercises with South Korea and the diplomatic consequences of its “hostile” policies toward Pyongyang. Despite the expressed frustration, North Korea’s first comments toward the new U.S. government could be the start of a diplomatic back-and-forth as the North angles to get back into stalled talks aimed at leveraging its nuclear weapons for badly needed economic benefits. Pyongyang is undoubtedly keeping a close watch as the Biden administration conducts its policy review on North Korea over the coming weeks.