Fontaine gives Northeast women OT win in Frozen Four

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Skylar Fontaine, the highest-scoring defenseman in the NCAA this season, scored 19-minutes, 34-seconds into overtime and Northeastern overcame its first two-goal deficit of the season to defeat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in the Frozen Four. Fontaine stole a pass inside the blue line on the right, worked her way across ice and beat Emma Soderberg with a wrist shot from the lower left circle. It was the 14th goal of the season for Fontaine, sending top-seeded Northeastern, in its first-ever Frozen Four, into the championship game against the Wisconsin-Ohio State winner. The Huskies ran their unbeaten streak to 22 games. Mannon McMahon and Taylor Anderson scored in the second period for UMD while Maureen Murphy and Katy Kroll scored in the third for Northeastern.