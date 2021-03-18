France to announce new virus restrictions in Paris region

PARIS (AP) — The French government is preparing to announce new coronavirus restrictions that could include a lockdown of the Paris region and in the north of France as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units spikes. French President Emmanuel Macron says the new measures will be “pragmatic, proportionated and targeted.” Prime Minister Jean Castex is scheduled to detail the restrictions on Thursday evening. The virus is rapidly spreading in the Paris region, where the rate of infection has reached over 420 per 100,000 inhabitants and ICUs are closed to saturation. People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.