Girl, 8, throws mattress from burning home, jumps to safety

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago fire official says an 8-year-old Chicago girl whose mother was at work somehow managed to toss a mattress from her family’s third-story window during a fire and then jump onto it to safety. District Chief Frank Velez says he was impressed that the girl whose mother was at work late Wednesday night when the fire started had the wherewithal to do something to save herself and her two younger brothers, one of whom was poised to follow his sister out the window when firefighters arrived. Firefighters rescued the two smaller children from the unit and none of them suffered serious injuries.