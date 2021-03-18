GOP efforts to tighten voting laws gets underway in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican efforts to tighten voting restrictions across the U.S. are underway in Texas. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s unveiling this week of sweeping proposed changes to Texas elections puts the state in some ways behind many parts of the country. Legislative voting battles are well under way in Georgia, and Iowa passed a Republican-backed bill this month that makes it harder to vote early. Texas already has some of the toughest voting laws in the country and the rush for more crackdowns worries voting rights groups. Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that last year’s elections in the U.S. went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.