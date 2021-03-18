Group of Seven slams Russia annexation of Crimea, 7 years on

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major industrialized countries on Thursday issued a strong condemnation of what it called Russia’s ongoing “occupation” of the Crimea, seven years after Moscow annexed the peninsula from Ukraine. The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States of America said Russia’s actions continue to “undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.” In a joint statement they accused Russia of human rights abuses on the peninsula and called for international monitors to be given access there. Moscow has argued that Crimea was incorporated after the vast majority of local residents voted for joining Russia, even though most of the world rejected the referendum as illegitimate.