Hometown Conversations: Restoring Hope

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Working toward greater equity, two women work to bridge the racial divide with a new initiative.

Hope Restores, Inc. started with a goal of better connecting communities struggling to access local services. Exec. Director of Operations, Tashyra Jackson, and Exec. Director of Development, Shamawyah Curtis, both agree the area provides great services but people sometimes feel excluded or face barriers to access.

Jackson and Curtis said they saw a need and stepped up to the challenge.

"A lot of different services have reached out to us. I feel like everybody wants the same thing, they just didn't know what to do," said Curtis. "We just kind of like took that on, like, 'We hear you. Let's make something happen.'"

Jackson and Curtis began Hope Restores back in November. They are working to meet with local service providers to share their goals.

On Friday, March 19, Hope Restores will safely welcome people to its 231 Copeland Ave. location for a meet and greet. They will also set up a Zoom connection for those who feel more comfortable pursuing that route.

Those interested can email hoperestoreswi@gmail.org.

Special thanks to Bridges Church in La Crosse for hosting this edition of Hometown Conversations.