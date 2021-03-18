In Pope’s homeland, ex-priest leaves church over gay unions

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A former priest and LGBTQ activist who has blessed same-sex unions in Pope Francis’ home country, Argentina, is leaving the Roman Catholic Church after the Vatican declared this week that priests may not perform such blessings. Andrés Gioeni formally delivered a letter renouncing his faith to the bishopric in a Buenos Aires suburb. The 49-year-old says he continues to believe in God but no longer wants to be an “accomplice” to an institution that is harming people. Like other LGBTQ Catholics, Gioeni was shocked by Monday’s proclamation, which argued that clergy members cannot bless same-sex unions on the grounds that God “cannot bless sin.”