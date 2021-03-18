Jan. 6 commission stalls, for now, amid partisan dissension

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation creating a bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is stalled, at least for now. Democrats and Republicans are split over the scope and structure of a review that could force Congress and the American people to reckon again with the violent attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pushed for the commission, which would be modeled after a similar panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington. But unlike 9/11, the insurrection at the Capitol has pushed Democrats and Republicans further apart. They disagree on even the basic question of what should be investigated.