Japan court denies nuke plant restart over evacuation plan

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court says a nuclear power plant northeast of Tokyo should not restart because it lacks an adequate evacuation plan for the nearly 1 million people who live nearby. The Tokai Daini plant has been offline since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami off Japan’s northeast coast that triggered the Fukushima plant’s meltdowns. The plant operator, Japan Atomic Power Co., is working to meet safety standards that were raised after Fukushima in hopes of restarting the plant in coming years. It plans to appeal the ruling from the Mito District Court, which found few municipalities near the plant had worked out evacuation plans.