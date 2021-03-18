Japan to end virus emergency in Tokyo despite rebound fears

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will approve ending a monthslong coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo. That’s despite concerns of a resurgence ahead of the spring party season and next week’s Olympic torch relay. Experts on a government-commissioned panel moved Thursday to end the emergency this coming Sunday. The decision underscores the government’s eagerness to minimize burdens on businesses and keep the economy going. The emergency began in January, and centers around asking restaurants, bars and other businesses to close at 8 p.m. Japan has managed to keep virus cases and deaths relatively low without enforcing a hard lockdown. Deaths related to COVID-19 are at about 8,700 people.