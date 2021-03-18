LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police said Thursday that they are investigating actor Armie Hammer for sexual assault. His attorney denies the allegation. A police spokesman says Hammer is the main suspect in an incident reported on Feb. 3. He would give no further details. At a video news conference Thursday, a woman said that in 2017 in Los Angeles, Hammer raped her for four hours and slammed her head against a wall. The woman appeared on camera but identified herself only by her first name. Her attorney Gloria Allred said they had given evidence to police, but would not confirm whether theirs was the report the LAPD is investigating.