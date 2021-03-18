Lawyers for Johnny Depp seek to appeal ‘wife beater’ ruling

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp have told a British court that the actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, did not donate all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she claimed. The allegation was made as part of arguments seeking to overturn a ruling that the Hollywood star assaulted Heard during the couple’s marriage. Depp is seeking permission to appeal a verdict in his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater.” A judge ruled in November that The Sun’s lawyers proved the allegations against Depp were “substantially true.” On Thursday, Depp’s lawyers sought to undermine Heard’s credibility with what they said was new evidence about the donations.