Lee easily advances at NCAA wrestling, Iowa leads team race

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa is well positioned to end a 10-year team championship drought at the NCAA wrestling championships. The Hawks had 26 points with second-round matches in five weight divisions still to be contested Thursday night. Penn State was second with 22 and Missouri third with 21. All of the top seeds through 157 pounds had made it through to the quarterfinals Friday. Spencer Lee is the Iowa 125-pounder bidding for a third straight national title. He needed only 93 seconds to end his opening match against Virginia’s Patrick McCormick and he won by major decision over West Virginia’s Killian Cardinale.