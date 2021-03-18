March 2020: A watershed month for the area, the region, and the country

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On March 18, 2020, La Crosse County recorded its first cases of COVID-19.

Since then, the virus has infected more than 12,300 people in the county. In the past 12 months, 80 La Crosse County residents have died from the virus.

As the one year anniversary of that first case arrives, here is a look back at some of the moments that have occurred during that month that still affect us today.

First, a little background. In January 2020, the first cases are reported in the U.S. including a woman from Chicago who returned from China on January 13.

February 5, 2020: The Wisconsin Department of Health confirms the first case of coronavirus in a Wisconsin resident.

Later in the month, the federal government said the risk remains low for the public. "The immediate risk to the general, American public remains low, but as we have warned, that has the potential to change quickly," said Alex Azar, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The La Crosse County Health Department starts recommending the first steps to reduce the spread of the virus such as washing your hands often and covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing.

UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire cancel exchange student and study abroad programs in southeast Asia due to the virus.

As the month comes to an end, the first two deaths in the U.S. related to the virus occur in Washington state on February 28 and 29.

March 2020: On March 6, Minnesota confirmed its first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the state.

Five days later, the World Health Organization declares the outbreak as a pandemic.

Also on March 11, UW-La Crosse suspended in-person classes after spring break. Viterbo University made a similar announcement the next day. Winona State University said it was moving to online classes after spring break as well.

Meanwhile, on March 12, in Green Bay, the four local teams-Arcadia, Aquinas, Bangor, and Melrose-Mindoro-make the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament. Questions surrounded the status of the tournament in the days leading up to the tournament. The WIAA assured people the games would go on. Then came the announcement on the first day of the tournament that only a limited number of people would be allowed at the tournament games. That night, the WIAA canceled the rest of the winter tournament season. They joined major professional and college sports leagues that were postponing or canceling tournaments across the country.

The following day, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered all K-12 schools in the state closed in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. President Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency the same day. The next Tuesday, March 17, Evers closed all bars and restaurants in the state and extended the closure of schools indefinitely. He also issued a Safer at Home order on March 25. It was later struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz declared a 'Peacetime Emergency" in response to the pandemic on March 13. His order stated that Minnesotans are urged to cancel or postpone events with 250 people or more, stay at least 6 feet away from people at smaller gatherings, and limit gatherings with high-risk people to less than 10 people. He has since extended the order several times, most recently on March 15, 2021. Bars and gathering places were closed by the governor on March 17.

Walz also ordered all Minnesota public schools closed on March 18.

Event cancellations began. The La Crosse Center said it was canceling large gatherings at its venue. The La Crosse Public Library closed the doors on their branches to limit the spread of the virus. Eventually, area festivals large and small postponed their events for the year.

Larger cancellations occurred, too. The Tokyo Olympics delayed its summer games until 2021. The NBA suspended its season as well this month.

On the medical front locally, both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System open up testing sites on their campuses. They also begin limiting visitors inside their facilities.

As the pandemic unfolds, people start to step out to help the community. The Holmen School District began providing free bagged lunches to district students and other children in any household under the age of 18. Other districts soon followed in providing meals to students and families around the area. The La Crosse School District also began distributing take-home breakfasts and lunches for students.

On March 19, the first two Wisconsin residents, one from Fond Du Lac County and one from Ozaukee County, died from the virus. As of March 16, 2021, some 6,539 people in the state passed away from COVID-19.

Restaurants began to shift to providing strictly takeout, curbside, or delivery of meals. Grocery stores and other businesses, too, began limiting hours or offering curbside or delivery services.

As the pandemic began to unfold, people started stepping up to help. Western Technical College, which earlier in the month postponed classes as educators at all levels began moving towards distance learning, donated masks, gloves, and gowns to combat a shortage of personal protective equipment. They also donated ventilators to both medical institutions in La Crosse. Viterbo University and VARC, Inc. also made donations of PPE during the month.

Organizations such as Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army of La Crosse County, and the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness banded together with the medical community to help care for the vulnerable homeless population struggling with more than just the virus.

In small ways, too, people helped out. Instead of producing spirits, La Crosse Distilling made hand sanitizer that was then given away to those that stopped by the distillery or other locations in the area.

Sixth-grade students at Crucifixion Catholic School in La Crescent created a school-wide toiletry drive that collected more than 700 items for the La Crescent Food Shelf.

In Lansing, Iowa, Justin Shepard, the owner of Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill, made and donated 100 meals to the community as it dealt with the staying at home as the epidemic began to spread.

A letter-writing campaign was organized through the Great Rivers United Way to get volunteers to send messages of support to nursing home residents isolated due to the virus.

The Great Rivers United Way and La Crosse Community Foundation teamed up to create the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund. By early April, they'd raised more than $1 million.

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski, who became the face of the fight against COVID-19 for the area, begins a series of news conferences providing updates on the virus and ways to prevent the spread. In her March 23 news conference, she spoke of maintaining contact with loved ones. "You can't go over there and spend time with them necessarily right now, but you can call and there are lots of virtual ways to connect," said Rombalski. "We need that social connection as human beings."

MORE: Gov. Evers reflects on a year of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

How COVID has changed church attendance