Mayo Clinic Health System volunteers excited about returning to work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a long year, Mayo Clinic Health System volunteers were more than excited to be able to return to work.

Tim Walls has been a discharge and recovery transporter (DART) at Mayo Clinic Health System for five years. Before COVID, the volunteers had different jobs.

"I would get a call from one of the floors. We would go up and take patients where they needed to go and then we would come back and wait for another call. So we were all around the hospital," said Walls.

But after the pandemic started, things had to change. When it first started they weren't able to be in the building. In May when they returned, things were different.

"We had to change the way we did things. There were some floors we weren't able to get to because they were COVID floors. There wasn't as much traffic because the hospital wasn't allowing anyone in," said Walls.

He explained that being allowed back in the building was great and necessary for many nurses and doctors.

His wife had COVID and she was in the hospital so he witnessed what many COVID patients go through first hand.

"They have a better understanding of what it's like for COVID patient who has to be alone in the hospital and can't have any visitors. Our nurses are really great and they are compassionate people," said Walls.

Eileen Doyle has been a volunteer for almost 19 years doing different jobs. Since DART started, she has been doing that. After the pandemic began she didn't feel safe being at the hospital so she took a year off. She returned a few weeks ago.

"I just really enjoy it. It's a wonderful place to volunteer and work," said Doyle.

She explained that the pandemic impacted her life in many ways. After volunteering for so many years, it was a huge change.

"I hardly left my house. Maybe once a week to get some groceries. I didn't do anything," said Doyle.

She tried returning to work in May but she realized she wasn't ready.

"I thought I jumped back too soon, so I stepped back for awhile, and then once I got my shots I felt very comfortable coming back," said Doyle.

These volunteers have an important job that many people don't realize.

"It really helps because the nurses and doctors have a lot of things to do as far as working with the patients. Sometimes you see nurses going from one room to the next room to the next room and for them to have to stop what they are doing and take a patient somewhere, that just takes time out of their day," said Walls.

Pat Thompson has been a volunteer for six years. She works as a host in the clinic now but worked in a variety of roles. She explained that she wanted to give back which is how she got involved. She is now on her third week back at work. She said she missed the socialization aspect.

"It feels so good to be back. I am a retired nurse and so the people contact, I am a people person so I do enjoy my new job," said Thompson.

Part of their job is socializing with patients and making them feel more comfortable.

"I think all of us that are here volunteering love what we do. We like being around people. We can help patients. They ask us questions like 'Is it going to hurt,' 'How long is this going to take,' those kinds of things, and we can just alleviate any fear that these patients have," said Walls.

"We try to alleviate as many anxieties as we can and I feel that too that the patients are happy to chat a little bit. Even if it's as simple as 'Aren't you enjoying this beautiful day' or something and it always leads into other little conversations. They are always very grateful for the assistance we give them," said Thompson.

They all said they love their position and appreciative to be able to help people.