Mexico says oil for domestic use, claims big find

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say they have found an oil field with possible reserves of 500 million to 600 million barrels, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is vowing not to pump more than 2 million barrels per day nationwide. He said Thursday that is amount needed to supply domestic demand. The state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos says the onshore Dzimpona 1 deposit is located in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and should help the company boost daily production to 2 million barrels by the end of this year. The company also has revealed that it has been delaying payments to its suppliers and contractors.