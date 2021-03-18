Minnesota reaches 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota has reached another milestone in the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release from Gov. Tim Walz, on Thursday the state surpassed 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. While it took the state two months to administer the first 1 million doses, it took less than a month to reach 2 million doses administered, Walz said. The state has been able to increase the rate of vaccinations as supply from the federal government has increased.

Walz said Minnesota continues to rank in the top 10 states for percentage of doses received that have been administered.

“Hope is on the horizon as more than two million doses of life-saving vaccines have gone into the arms of our loved ones in Minnesota,” Walz said. “With our strong network of hard-working providers and Minnesotans doing their part to end this pandemic by rolling up their sleeves when it’s their turn, we are proud of our state for working together and leading the nation in vaccine administration."

Walz said as of Thursday's report, 1,303,210 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 764,275 Minnesotans who are fully vaccinated.