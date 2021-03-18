Minnesota tops 500,000 virus cases, 2 million vaccine doses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has passed a pair of significant statistics since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials on Thursday reported that more than 500,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and more than 2 million doses of vaccine have been administered throughout the state. The daily update showed 1,505 new cases in the last day, bumping the total number of positive tests to 501,458. There were six new deaths, increasing the number of fatalities to 6,762. State figures show than more than 764,000 people have completed their vaccinations, or nearly 14 percent of residents. More than 1.3 million people have received at least one dose, or more than 23 percent of the state’s population.