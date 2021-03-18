Minnesota Update: State tops 500,000 residents who have had the virus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- More than 18,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Thursday update.

It comes on a day when the state gave out its 2 millionth dose of vaccine.

MDH said 1,303,210 people, or 23.4 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 764,275 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 13.7 percent of the state's population.

As of Monday, 31.6 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 21.1 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 29.6 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 14.1 percent have completed the vaccine series.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In its Thursday update, DHS said six more people died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,762 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,244 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Thursday's update that another 1,505 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Houston County had seven new cases. Winona County saw four more cases. Two new cases were reported in Fillmore County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 501,458 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 38,602 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 26,739 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 485,358 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 42,000 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,847,879. The Department reported that about 3,577,071 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 26,520 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,463 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.