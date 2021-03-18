Newsmax hires Trump adviser Jason Miller, Giuliani’s son

NEW YORK (AP) — The conservative network Newsmax said Thursday it is hiring Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, as a contributor, along with ex-Trump aide Andrew Giuliani. The hirings speak to Newsmax’s efforts to build loyalty among the former president’s fans. While news networks frequently hire former politicians or government officials for commentator roles, it’s highly unusual to have someone who still works for a prominent figure like Trump. But Newsmax has made no secret of its support for the former president and said it would review Miller’s status if he becomes active in a political campaign.