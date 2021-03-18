Pleasant spring time weather

Quiet weather settles in…

Drier weather is taking over as the storm track shifts to the southeast. A brisk northeast wind is providing the dry air and plenty of sunshine. Despite the winds highs today reached into the 40s to middle 50s.

Dry weather through the weekend…

Temperatures will remain above normal for the next several days, and the winds will swing around to the south. Readings should continue to warm, and highs in the 60s will return, especially by Sunday. Strong springtime winds will whip up and some gusts will top 35 mph on Sunday.

Early week storm develops…

A new storm system will make a run at the Upper Midwest with a rain expected Monday, Tuesday and extending into Wednesday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden