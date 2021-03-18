Reflection: Health Department recaps challenges, successes of one year into pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This past year has been full of ups and downs for the La Crosse County Health Department.

“I can remember being in my office and having public radio on and hearing about this virus in Wuhan, China, and thinking... 'Oh wow'," said Education Manager Paula Silha of the La Crosse Co. Health Dept.

Silha said the virus not only brought the challenge of health issues and death but also politicization over information. Misinformation continues to be a reoccurring issue that the health department debunks.

"When you have our nation’s leaders who are calling the question of science or calling into question what science is telling us., that makes it even harder because there is a whole other push to discount science," said Silha.

Another major challenge was the effects that asymptomatic carriers would have on the community.

"That to me was a huge challenge and a message to get out to the public as well,” said Silha.

As the virus spread rapidly in the fall, long-term care facilities saw an increase in outbreaks and ultimately deaths.

“It was a low point for me just saying, 'Oh my gosh, we saw this happen in New York state. We saw this happen in Europe, and it’s happening here!'" said Silha. "I think that was of the point that you didn’t know how you were going to come back and recover from that.”

In addition to the ongoing challenges, the county's health director, Jen Rombalski, left her position to take a job with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services last month. The department is currently searching for a new director.

Even with these challenges, there were still small victories for the department.

"When we could bring the wing sites in to respond to that interest and need for testing that was a bright spot," said Silha about having the National Guard come in to help with testing. "I think another bright spot also was when we had such great interaction with the social media."

Silha added that she's happy people no longer question what the health department does on a daily basis.

As new challenges arise like new variants of the virus and skepticism over receiving the vaccine, Sihla and the La Crosse County Health Department will continue to keep up with the changing patterns of COVID-19.

