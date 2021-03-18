Regulators find ‘forever chemicals’ in 60 closed landfills including in ones Houston and Winona counties

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) — Pollution regulators say contamination from toxic man-made “forever chemicals” has been detected in groundwater at nearly 60 closed landfills in Minnesota, with amounts exceeding levels for safe drinking water.

The pharmaceuticals, microplastics and synthetic chemicals are known collectively as PFAS.

Some of those landfills are in southeastern Minnesota. According to a report released on Thursday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), one landfill in Houston County and one in Winona County had what they termed "exceedances" in PFAS sampling results.

News app viewers can read the report here.

Two others, the La Crescent Landfill in Houston County and the Geisler Landfill in Winona County, are listed but classified as 'Not analyzed' in the report.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says 15 landfills have PFAS contamination at least 10 times higher than acceptable limits and one landfill in Marion County registered at 1,300 times higher.

Agency representatives on Thursday repeated a call for more resources to address the problem.