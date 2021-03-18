Schneider, O’Brien spark Wisconsin women in Frozen Four

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Casey O’Brien and Caitlin Schneider both had a goal and two assists as Wisconsin’s third line staked the Badgers to a 3-0 lead and they held on to defeat rival Ohio State 4-2 in the Frozen Four. Senior captain Daryl Watts had a steal and scored into an empty net with 13.9 seconds to play for the second-seeded Badgers, who go for their sixth championship against top-seeded Northeastern on Saturday. Wisconsin is the defending champion since the NCAA Tournament was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic last year. The Badgers struck early as O’Brien and Schneider assisted on Makenna Webster’s seventh goal of the season just 1:19 into the game. Gabby Rosenthal and Sara Saekkinen scored for the Buckeyes.