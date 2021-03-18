Severe storms, tornadoes possible across the Deep South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The prospect of more tornadoes overnight and into Thursday across the Deep South had forecasters advising residents to take extra precautions after a wave of storms pounded the region throughout the day Wednesday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings. The weather service says roughly 16 million people in the Southeast could see powerful storms through early Thursday. And a region of nearly 3 million stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at particular risk for big twisters that stay on the ground for miles. Scattered damage was reported in Alabama, Mississippi and Texas.