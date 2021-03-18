Spring chickens? Hawks’ hot start catches eye of rival Bison

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A hot start by the University of North Dakota in the strange spring football season has given the Fighting Hawks confidence entering their meeting with longtime rival and FCS kingpin North Dakota State. The unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Hawks were picked to finish seventh in the Missouri Valley Football Conference but own wins over No. 5 Southern Illinois and No. 6 South Dakota State. The No. 4-ranked Bison, who saw their 39-game winning streak stopped last month, lost several key players due to the FCS postponing its season from spring to fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.