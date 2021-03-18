Spring is back with melting snow and sunshine

Yesterday the clouds started too thin and that quickly allowed for the snow to melt. The La Crosse airport reported 3 inches of snow depth left. But there is little snow to be found in downtown La Crosse. If there is any snowfall left, it will diminish today as the sunshine returns!

Clouds will continue to thin and move out as a high-pressure system moves in. This high-pressure system will be in place most of the weekend so expect plenty of sunshine. However, as the high pressure moves in today it will become a bit breezy. Wind gusts up to 25 mph will be possible as high temperatures return to the 50s.

Winds calm Friday and Saturday (AM) and temperatures continue to warm through the 50s. A few locations across the Coulee Region could reach the 60s Saturday! Yet, most of the region will receive a 60-degree day Sunday, but this will be the start of an active pattern.

Winds will strengthen again Sunday; with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Winds will bring in warm and moist air, which allows for a high in the 60s. But then the moisture will create the potential for showers into Monday. Rainfall is likely Monday into Tuesday, so expect a soggy and mild start to next work week. More than an inch of rainfall is possible with this system, as it lingers into Wednesday. The river levels will be watched but flooding is not a concern as of this morning.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett