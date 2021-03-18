Stone tablet marking First Amendment freedoms finds new home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A four-story, 50-ton marble tablet engraved with the text of the First Amendment will find a new home in Philadelphia now that the Newseum in Washington has closed. The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia will erect the tablet in an atrium overlooking Independence Hall. That’s where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were adopted. It’s a gift from the Freedom Forum, and a dedication ceremony is planned for later this year. The Freedom Forum was the creator of the Newseum. The Newseum was sold to Johns Hopkins University and closed in 2019.