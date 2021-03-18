Police search for motive in fatal Wisconsin warehouse attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man who opened fire at a Wisconsin grocery distribution center and the two co-workers he killed were long-time employees, but a motive for the attack remains unclear. Police said during a news conference Thursday that the man who carried out Tuesday’s night’s attack at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, west of Milwaukee, was 41-year-old Fraron Cornelius, of Wauwatosa. The men he killed were 39-year-old Kevin Schneider, of Milwaukee, and 51-year-old Kevin Kloth, of Germantown. Authorities refused to speculate as to Cornelius’ motive, saying detectives were just beginning a lengthy investigation that will include poring over the facility’s surveillance footage and interviewing hundreds of Roundy’s employees.