Taxi driver unions protest Uber’s return to Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Hundreds of yellow-and-black cabs have disrupted traffic in Barcelona to protest the return of the ride-hailing giant Uber after a 2-year hiatus. The U.S.-based multinational was driven out of the streets of the northeastern Spanish city in February 2019, when regional authorities ordered that rides arranged through mobile apps had to be hired at least 15 minutes in advance. At the time, Uber said the requirement was “totally incompatible with the immediacy of on-demand services.” But Uber resumed operating in Barcelona this week, allowing users to order rides from over 350 regular cabs charging with taxi-meters. The company said it is seeking regulatory permission to also offer fixed rates for rides, Uber’s original model.