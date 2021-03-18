Lancers shock Mankato East, pull off another tournament upset

Mankato, Minn. (WXOW) The La Crescent-Hokah hockey team continues to wear Cinderella's slippers this March.

The #10-seeded Lancers knocekd off #2-seed Mankato East 3-1 in a Section 1A playoff in Mankato.

After a scoreless first period the Lancers scored first on a goal by Sawyer Christianson.

Wyatt Ferrell scored less than two minutes later to make it 2-0 Lancers.

Then Liam Ferrell capped off the scoring with an empty-netter with just over a minute to go to seal it.

Mankato East was missing some key players due to COVID protocols.

La Crescent-Hokah will take on #3-seed Mankato West Saturday in the Section semifinals.

It's the first time in program history the Lancers have advanced to the Section quarterfinals.

The Lancers opened the tournament with a win over #7-seed Minnesota River.