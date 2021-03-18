Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
8:56 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Class 2A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Hastings def. Northfield, forfeit

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Mounds View 3, Roseville 2

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Blaine 4, Osseo 1

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Mankato West 4, Rochester Lourdes 2

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Delano 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Section 7=

First Round=

International Falls def. Ely Hockey, forfeit

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Sauk Centre 2, Foley 0

Class 2A=

Section 3=

Semifinals=

Apple Valley 3, Burnsville 1

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Stillwater 7, Mounds View 2

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Maple Grove 3, Rogers 2

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Wayzata 2

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Andover 8, Elk River 2

Grand Rapids 4, Forest Lake 1

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Roseau 3, Moorhead 1

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Mound Westonka 6, Hutchinson 1

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Chisago Lakes 3, Breck 2

Orono 7, Minneapolis 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

