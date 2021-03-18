Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Class 2A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Hastings def. Northfield, forfeit
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Mounds View 3, Roseville 2
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Blaine 4, Osseo 1
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Mankato West 4, Rochester Lourdes 2
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Delano 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Section 7=
First Round=
International Falls def. Ely Hockey, forfeit
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Sauk Centre 2, Foley 0
Class 2A=
Section 3=
Semifinals=
Apple Valley 3, Burnsville 1
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Stillwater 7, Mounds View 2
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Maple Grove 3, Rogers 2
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Wayzata 2
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Andover 8, Elk River 2
Grand Rapids 4, Forest Lake 1
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Roseau 3, Moorhead 1
Class 1A=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Mound Westonka 6, Hutchinson 1
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Chisago Lakes 3, Breck 2
Orono 7, Minneapolis 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/