Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Minneapolis North 44
East Ridge 76, White Bear Lake 44
St. Paul Central 58, Tartan 54
Woodbury 58, Stillwater 46
Class 2A=
Section 2=
First Round=
Belle Plaine 73, Norwood-Young America 63
Blue Earth Area 68, Medford 58
Glencoe-Silver Lake 75, LeSueur-Henderson 43
Jordan 81, Sibley East 49
Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55
Maple River 93, New Richland-H-E-G 46
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Tri-City United 42
Waseca 81, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 32
Section 3=
First Round=
Fairmont 66, Jackson County Central 58
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 85, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 57
New London-Spicer 60, Minnewaska 58
Paynesville 80, Benson 56
Pipestone 52, St. James Area 38
Redwood Valley 40, Montevideo 22
Windom 85, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59
Section 4=
First Round=
Hiawatha Collegiate 69, Concordia Academy 61
New Life Academy 77, Metro Schools College Prep 43
St. Paul Washington 76, Cristo Rey Jesuit 70
Section 5=
First Round=
Holy Family Catholic 65, Breck 59
Litchfield 73, Dassel-Cokato 33
Maranatha Christian 84, Brooklyn Center 75
Providence Academy 55, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 44
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57, Watertown-Mayer 50
Section 6=
First Round=
Albany 79, Spectrum 45
Annandale 95, Milaca 45
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Foley 33
Melrose 74, Maple Lake 38
Mora 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 39
Osakis 65, Royalton 42
Rush City 49, Kimball 44
Sauk Centre def. Pine City, forfeit
Section 8=
Second Round=
Barnesville 72, Pelican Rapids 60
Breckenridge 79, Frazee 63
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Roseau 45
East Grand Forks 69, Thief River Falls 61
Fergus Falls 76, Staples-Motley 47
Hawley 53, Bagley 48
Perham 59, Wadena-Deer Creek 30
Warroad 68, Park Rapids 34
Class 1A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Cleveland 59, New Ulm Cathedral 48
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60
Martin County West 65, Nicollet 51
Mayer-Lutheran 66, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 53
Mountain Lake Area 47, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 41
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 73, BOLD 60
St. Clair 76, Springfield 57
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50, Mankato Loyola 47
Section 3=
Second Round=
Central Minnesota Christian 79, Wabasso 66
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 67, Hills-Beaver Creek 51
Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Dawson-Boyd 54
Renville County West 70, Lakeview 56
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 58, Murray County Central 52
Southwest Minnesota Christian 87, Edgerton 38
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 63, Red Rock Central 46
Section 4=
First Round=
Avail Academy 70, Liberty Classical 54
PACT Charter 56, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 47
West Lutheran 83, North Lakes Academy 55
Play-In=
Hope Academy 83, Kaleidoscope Charter 58
Section 5=
Second Round=
Barnum 50, McGregor 41
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 93, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 34
Braham 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 62
Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Pine River-Backus 40
Nevis 91, Bertha-Hewitt 41
St. John’s Prep def. East Central, forfeit
Upsala 62, Swanville 38
Verndale 57, Sebeka 38
Section 6=
Second Round=
Ashby 46, Brandon-Evansville 22
Hancock 68, Ortonville 44
Henning 62, Lake Park-Audubon 40
Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Rothsay 53
Mahnomen/Waubun 84, Park Christian 32
New York Mills 61, NCEUH 48
Parkers Prairie 78, Battle Lake 62
West Central 70, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 53
Section 7=
Second Round=
Cherry 90, Bigfork 41
Chisholm 66, Carlton 42
Deer River 103, Silver Bay 38
Ely 65, Lakeview Christian Academy 50
Nashwauk-Keewatin 87, Floodwood 29
North Woods 96, Hill City 33
Northland 91, Wrenshall 52
South Ridge 61, Mountain Iron-Buhl 59
Section 8=
Second Round=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, Sacred Heart 27
Blackduck 53, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 46
Cass Lake-Bena 65, Clearbrook-Gonvick 62
Fertile-Beltrami 85, Ada-Borup 75
Red Lake 60, Fosston 45
Red Lake County 76, Northern Freeze 61
Stephen-Argyle 70, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 60
Win-E-Mac 66, Kelliher/Northome 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Cretin-Derham Hall 46, St. Paul Central 37
East Ridge 67, Tartan 24
Stillwater 88, Minneapolis North 19
White Bear Lake 43, Woodbury 42
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Maple Grove 94, Moorhead 37
Rogers 67, Buffalo 46
St. Michael-Albertville 62, Brainerd 41
Class 3A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Mankato East 68, Hutchinson 63
Marshall 70, New Ulm 27
Waconia 70, St. Peter 38
Worthington 69, Mankato West 49
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Big Lake 52, St. Francis 43
Willmar 52, Monticello 32
Zimmerman 91, Rocori 76
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Alexandria 54, St. Cloud Apollo 19
Bemidji 78, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64
Detroit Lakes 67, St. Cloud Tech 52
Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Little Falls 33
Class 2A=
Section 1=
First Round=
Caledonia 56, St. Charles 44
Dover-Eyota 81, La Crescent 48
Goodhue 80, Cannon Falls 40
Lake City 70, Lewiston-Altura 29
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49
Rochester Lourdes 68, Chatfield 39
Stewartville 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 26
Winona Cotter 65, Triton 36
Section 4=
First Round=
Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, Twin Cities Academy 21
New Life Academy 70, Nova Classical Academy 27
St. Paul Academy 34, North Lakes Academy 29
Section 7=
First Round=
Crosby-Ironton 81, Two Harbors 43
Eveleth-Gilbert 63, International Falls 40
Mesabi East 54, Pillager 51
Pequot Lakes 78, Aitkin 45
Proctor 56, Moose Lake/Willow River 34
Virginia 60, Greenway 40
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Blooming Prairie 58, Spring Grove 24
Fillmore Central 49, Bethlehem Academy 42
Hayfield 68, AC/GE 36
Houston 72, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31
Kingsland 77, Mabel-Canton 26
Lanesboro 46, Grand Meadow 38
Randolph 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 44
Southland 58, Rushford-Peterson 40
Section 4=
First Round=
Avail Academy 52, Hope Academy 27
Liberty Classical 55, PACT Charter 34
West Lutheran 66, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/