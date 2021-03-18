Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

11:29 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Minneapolis North 44

East Ridge 76, White Bear Lake 44

St. Paul Central 58, Tartan 54

Woodbury 58, Stillwater 46

Class 2A=

Section 2=

First Round=

Belle Plaine 73, Norwood-Young America 63

Blue Earth Area 68, Medford 58

Glencoe-Silver Lake 75, LeSueur-Henderson 43

Jordan 81, Sibley East 49

Kenyon-Wanamingo 58, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55

Maple River 93, New Richland-H-E-G 46

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Tri-City United 42

Waseca 81, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 32

Section 3=

First Round=

Fairmont 66, Jackson County Central 58

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 85, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 57

New London-Spicer 60, Minnewaska 58

Paynesville 80, Benson 56

Pipestone 52, St. James Area 38

Redwood Valley 40, Montevideo 22

Windom 85, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59

Section 4=

First Round=

Hiawatha Collegiate 69, Concordia Academy 61

New Life Academy 77, Metro Schools College Prep 43

St. Paul Washington 76, Cristo Rey Jesuit 70

Section 5=

First Round=

Holy Family Catholic 65, Breck 59

Litchfield 73, Dassel-Cokato 33

Maranatha Christian 84, Brooklyn Center 75

Providence Academy 55, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 44

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57, Watertown-Mayer 50

Section 6=

First Round=

Albany 79, Spectrum 45

Annandale 95, Milaca 45

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Foley 33

Melrose 74, Maple Lake 38

Mora 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 39

Osakis 65, Royalton 42

Rush City 49, Kimball 44

Sauk Centre def. Pine City, forfeit

Section 8=

Second Round=

Barnesville 72, Pelican Rapids 60

Breckenridge 79, Frazee 63

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Roseau 45

East Grand Forks 69, Thief River Falls 61

Fergus Falls 76, Staples-Motley 47

Hawley 53, Bagley 48

Perham 59, Wadena-Deer Creek 30

Warroad 68, Park Rapids 34

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Cleveland 59, New Ulm Cathedral 48

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60

Martin County West 65, Nicollet 51

Mayer-Lutheran 66, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 53

Mountain Lake Area 47, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 41

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 73, BOLD 60

St. Clair 76, Springfield 57

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50, Mankato Loyola 47

Section 3=

Second Round=

Central Minnesota Christian 79, Wabasso 66

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 67, Hills-Beaver Creek 51

Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Dawson-Boyd 54

Renville County West 70, Lakeview 56

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 58, Murray County Central 52

Southwest Minnesota Christian 87, Edgerton 38

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 63, Red Rock Central 46

Section 4=

First Round=

Avail Academy 70, Liberty Classical 54

PACT Charter 56, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 47

West Lutheran 83, North Lakes Academy 55

Play-In=

Hope Academy 83, Kaleidoscope Charter 58

Section 5=

Second Round=

Barnum 50, McGregor 41

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 93, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 34

Braham 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 62

Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Pine River-Backus 40

Nevis 91, Bertha-Hewitt 41

St. John’s Prep def. East Central, forfeit

Upsala 62, Swanville 38

Verndale 57, Sebeka 38

Section 6=

Second Round=

Ashby 46, Brandon-Evansville 22

Hancock 68, Ortonville 44

Henning 62, Lake Park-Audubon 40

Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Rothsay 53

Mahnomen/Waubun 84, Park Christian 32

New York Mills 61, NCEUH 48

Parkers Prairie 78, Battle Lake 62

West Central 70, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 53

Section 7=

Second Round=

Cherry 90, Bigfork 41

Chisholm 66, Carlton 42

Deer River 103, Silver Bay 38

Ely 65, Lakeview Christian Academy 50

Nashwauk-Keewatin 87, Floodwood 29

North Woods 96, Hill City 33

Northland 91, Wrenshall 52

South Ridge 61, Mountain Iron-Buhl 59

Section 8=

Second Round=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, Sacred Heart 27

Blackduck 53, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 46

Cass Lake-Bena 65, Clearbrook-Gonvick 62

Fertile-Beltrami 85, Ada-Borup 75

Red Lake 60, Fosston 45

Red Lake County 76, Northern Freeze 61

Stephen-Argyle 70, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 60

Win-E-Mac 66, Kelliher/Northome 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Cretin-Derham Hall 46, St. Paul Central 37

East Ridge 67, Tartan 24

Stillwater 88, Minneapolis North 19

White Bear Lake 43, Woodbury 42

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Maple Grove 94, Moorhead 37

Rogers 67, Buffalo 46

St. Michael-Albertville 62, Brainerd 41

Class 3A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Mankato East 68, Hutchinson 63

Marshall 70, New Ulm 27

Waconia 70, St. Peter 38

Worthington 69, Mankato West 49

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Big Lake 52, St. Francis 43

Willmar 52, Monticello 32

Zimmerman 91, Rocori 76

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Alexandria 54, St. Cloud Apollo 19

Bemidji 78, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64

Detroit Lakes 67, St. Cloud Tech 52

Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Little Falls 33

Class 2A=

Section 1=

First Round=

Caledonia 56, St. Charles 44

Dover-Eyota 81, La Crescent 48

Goodhue 80, Cannon Falls 40

Lake City 70, Lewiston-Altura 29

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49

Rochester Lourdes 68, Chatfield 39

Stewartville 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 26

Winona Cotter 65, Triton 36

Section 4=

First Round=

Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, Twin Cities Academy 21

New Life Academy 70, Nova Classical Academy 27

St. Paul Academy 34, North Lakes Academy 29

Section 7=

First Round=

Crosby-Ironton 81, Two Harbors 43

Eveleth-Gilbert 63, International Falls 40

Mesabi East 54, Pillager 51

Pequot Lakes 78, Aitkin 45

Proctor 56, Moose Lake/Willow River 34

Virginia 60, Greenway 40

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Blooming Prairie 58, Spring Grove 24

Fillmore Central 49, Bethlehem Academy 42

Hayfield 68, AC/GE 36

Houston 72, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31

Kingsland 77, Mabel-Canton 26

Lanesboro 46, Grand Meadow 38

Randolph 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 44

Southland 58, Rushford-Peterson 40

Section 4=

First Round=

Avail Academy 52, Hope Academy 27

Liberty Classical 55, PACT Charter 34

West Lutheran 66, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content