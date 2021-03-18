Treasury to launch education effort for relief package

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will launch a major campaign to make Americans aware of the benefits available under the $1.9 trillion relief package President Joe Biden signed into law last week. Officials at the Treasury Department briefed reporters on Thursday on the efforts. They said they are planning to highlight measures including a provision that expands the current child tax credit. Under current law, most taxpayers can receive tax credits of up to $2,000 per child. The new virus relief bill increases that tax break to $3,000 for every child age 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under the age of 6.