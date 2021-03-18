UK faces vaccine shortfall, could delay shots for under 50s

LONDON (AP) — Britain is facing a shortfall in vaccine supplies that may delay shots for people under 50 after deliveries from two suppliers were curtailed due to production and testing issues. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday that 1.7 million doses of vaccine had been delayed because the shipment had to be retested. Some deliveries from the Serum Institute of India have also been delayed, he said, without explaining why. Hancock’s comments came a day after the National Health Service told doctors that vaccine supplies would be “significantly constrained” beginning March 29. One doctor said the effects of these delays could reverberate across Britain for months.