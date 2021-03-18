UN report: Too much prejudice against old and young in world

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new U.N. report says prejudice and discrimination based on age is widespread around the world, affecting millions of older and younger people trying to work and get health care. It says ageism denies their human rights and costs society billions of dollars. The heads of the U.N. health, human rights, economic and social affairs and populations bodies said in the report released Thursday that “we can and must prevent ageism.” The Global Report on Ageism cites a survey published last year of 83,034 people in 57 countries that found half the people held “moderately or highly ageist attitudes.”